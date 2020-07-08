503 Hazel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

TOTALLY REMODELED Extraordinary Masterpiece! Exquisite OCEAN VIEW Custom Single Family Home for LEASE. This Elegant Beachy-Chic Estate's Architectural Features are Rich in Design, Detail, and Warmth. Showcasing 5 Ocean View Bedrooms, including a main level Suite, 5 and one-half Bathrooms, an Office/Den with Built-ins, and OCEAN VIEWS from EVERY Room! The beautiful Master Suite features a spacious Custom Closet, High Ceilings and a Wall of French Doors to take in the Ocean Breeze and views. The Luxurious Master Bathroom allows you to Enjoy the Ocean view from your Victoria Albert soaking tub. The Gourmet kitchen is a Chef's dream with Wolf, Sub Zero, and Bosche Appliances, and an expansive island. Fine Craftsmanship and Designer High-End Finishes are abundant. Stunning Wide Plank White Oak Solid Wood flooring throughout. The Open Concept Floor-plan works perfectly for today's living. Plenty of outdoor space, including a Panoramic View Rooftop deck with dumbwaiter and interior Courtyard. La Cantina folding doors opening to a spacious view deck for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining. Very Private. Two car garage. WALK to the BEACH, fabulous restaurants, and all the Corona del Mar Village has to offer. Homes like this are rarely available for lease.