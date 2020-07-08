All apartments in Newport Beach
503 Hazel Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

503 Hazel Drive

503 Hazel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Hazel Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
TOTALLY REMODELED Extraordinary Masterpiece! Exquisite OCEAN VIEW Custom Single Family Home for LEASE. This Elegant Beachy-Chic Estate's Architectural Features are Rich in Design, Detail, and Warmth. Showcasing 5 Ocean View Bedrooms, including a main level Suite, 5 and one-half Bathrooms, an Office/Den with Built-ins, and OCEAN VIEWS from EVERY Room! The beautiful Master Suite features a spacious Custom Closet, High Ceilings and a Wall of French Doors to take in the Ocean Breeze and views. The Luxurious Master Bathroom allows you to Enjoy the Ocean view from your Victoria Albert soaking tub. The Gourmet kitchen is a Chef's dream with Wolf, Sub Zero, and Bosche Appliances, and an expansive island. Fine Craftsmanship and Designer High-End Finishes are abundant. Stunning Wide Plank White Oak Solid Wood flooring throughout. The Open Concept Floor-plan works perfectly for today's living. Plenty of outdoor space, including a Panoramic View Rooftop deck with dumbwaiter and interior Courtyard. La Cantina folding doors opening to a spacious view deck for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining. Very Private. Two car garage. WALK to the BEACH, fabulous restaurants, and all the Corona del Mar Village has to offer. Homes like this are rarely available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Hazel Drive have any available units?
503 Hazel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 503 Hazel Drive have?
Some of 503 Hazel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Hazel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Hazel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Hazel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Hazel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 503 Hazel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Hazel Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Hazel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Hazel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Hazel Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Hazel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Hazel Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Hazel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Hazel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Hazel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Hazel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Hazel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

