501 Avenida Lucia

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect Place to Call Home In Newport Bluffs - Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is a corner unit that offers privacy and a beautiful wrap around enclosed patio. The large windows and sliding doors provide tons of natural light throughout the open concept dining and living areas. The kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and comes equipped with dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Main level has beautiful light faux wood flooring and the bedrooms have brand new carpet.The living room contains a wet bar with wine fridge and fireplace making it the perfect place to cozy up on chilly nights. Other home features include laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, built in cabinets for additional storage, and a detached 2 car garage. This property is located in a fantastic area of Newport Beach with easy access to The Bluff's shopping center, Fashion Island, The Back Bay, the Beach, and the 73 & 405 freeways.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).

Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.



