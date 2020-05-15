All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

501 Avenida Lucia

501 Avenida Lucia · No Longer Available
Location

501 Avenida Lucia, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect Place to Call Home In Newport Bluffs - Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is a corner unit that offers privacy and a beautiful wrap around enclosed patio. The large windows and sliding doors provide tons of natural light throughout the open concept dining and living areas. The kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and comes equipped with dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Main level has beautiful light faux wood flooring and the bedrooms have brand new carpet.The living room contains a wet bar with wine fridge and fireplace making it the perfect place to cozy up on chilly nights. Other home features include laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, built in cabinets for additional storage, and a detached 2 car garage. This property is located in a fantastic area of Newport Beach with easy access to The Bluff's shopping center, Fashion Island, The Back Bay, the Beach, and the 73 & 405 freeways.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).
Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

BRE # 01968681
www.TCGRentals.com

(RLNE5143604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Avenida Lucia have any available units?
501 Avenida Lucia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 501 Avenida Lucia have?
Some of 501 Avenida Lucia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Avenida Lucia currently offering any rent specials?
501 Avenida Lucia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Avenida Lucia pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Avenida Lucia is pet friendly.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia offer parking?
Yes, 501 Avenida Lucia offers parking.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Avenida Lucia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia have a pool?
No, 501 Avenida Lucia does not have a pool.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia have accessible units?
No, 501 Avenida Lucia does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Avenida Lucia has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Avenida Lucia have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Avenida Lucia does not have units with air conditioning.
