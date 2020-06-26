500 Angelita Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Irvine Terrace Charmer! Completely refurbished Irvine Terrace family home with the charm and style that makes Corona Del Mar so popular. This original cottage style family home features VIEWS from the cozy living room, complete with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, great room, laundry room, enclosed 2 car garage and an attached work room. The property also has fantastic outdoor spaces including large heated pool and entertaining area, along with separate large grass backyard perfect for young children and pets! Enjoy a large walk in closet in the master, newly remodeled bath and separate private outdoor patio for ocean breezes right off the master bed. This property is on an over sized lot & ideally located for walkability to the best of Newport Beach! WALK to Balboa Island, Fashion Island, and Corona Del Mar village/ beach. Now completely repainted with new wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with new refrigerator and dishwasher, this move in ready home is as fresh and clean as they come.