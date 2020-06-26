All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:43 PM

500 Angelita Drive

500 Angelita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Angelita Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Irvine Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Irvine Terrace Charmer! Completely refurbished Irvine Terrace family home with the charm and style that makes Corona Del Mar so popular. This original cottage style family home features VIEWS from the cozy living room, complete with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, great room, laundry room, enclosed 2 car garage and an attached work room. The property also has fantastic outdoor spaces including large heated pool and entertaining area, along with separate large grass backyard perfect for young children and pets! Enjoy a large walk in closet in the master, newly remodeled bath and separate private outdoor patio for ocean breezes right off the master bed. This property is on an over sized lot & ideally located for walkability to the best of Newport Beach! WALK to Balboa Island, Fashion Island, and Corona Del Mar village/ beach. Now completely repainted with new wood laminate floors, updated kitchen with new refrigerator and dishwasher, this move in ready home is as fresh and clean as they come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Angelita Drive have any available units?
500 Angelita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 500 Angelita Drive have?
Some of 500 Angelita Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Angelita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Angelita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Angelita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Angelita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 500 Angelita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Angelita Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Angelita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Angelita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Angelita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 500 Angelita Drive has a pool.
Does 500 Angelita Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Angelita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Angelita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Angelita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Angelita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Angelita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

