50 Seaborough
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

50 Seaborough

50 Seaborough · No Longer Available
Location

50 Seaborough, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Single level two-bedroom condo located in the private gated community of Bayridge in Newport Beach. This desirable ground level end unit offers an open floorplan. Spacious bright living room features a cozy gas fireplace and a sliding glass door to access your private patio. Adjacent is the dining room and the kitchen that offers granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is the individual laundry room and access to the attached one car garage. This lovely condo also offers Plantation Shutters, mirror wardrobes and central air. Close to beautiful beaches, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, UCI, restaurants, hiking trails and freeways. Beautiful landscaped Community with Association Pool and Spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

