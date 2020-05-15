50 Seaborough

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Single level two-bedroom condo located in the private gated community of Bayridge in Newport Beach. This desirable ground level end unit offers an open floorplan. Spacious bright living room features a cozy gas fireplace and a sliding glass door to access your private patio. Adjacent is the dining room and the kitchen that offers granite counter tops. Off the kitchen is the individual laundry room and access to the attached one car garage. This lovely condo also offers Plantation Shutters, mirror wardrobes and central air. Close to beautiful beaches, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, UCI, restaurants, hiking trails and freeways. Beautiful landscaped Community with Association Pool and Spa!