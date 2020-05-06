50 Pelican Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This light and bright 3 bedroom single family residence is situated on a desirable interior street within the gated community of Bayview Terrace. The home features a formal Living Room with vaulted two story ceiling, a cozy fireplace, wood shutters and is adjacent to the formal Dining Room. An updated kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, crisp white cabinets, a Samsung refrigerator and a breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the Family Room creating a central gathering spot in the home. The second level offers an oversized master suite with a sitting room that could be used for an office or an exercise room. The spacious master bathroom is filled with natural light and has a bathtub, separate shower, dual vanities, tile floors and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms on this level as well as a hallway bathroom. The rear grounds feature an expansive patio is the surrounded by mature landscaping. There is a 2 car attached garage with hook-ups for the washer and dryer. This great neighborhood is centrally located next to the Back Bay, close to world class shopping and dining at both Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, offers easy freeway access to the 73, 55 and 405 and is just minutes from John Wayne Airport. This appealing home is being offered unfurnished.