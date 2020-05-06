All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

50 Pelican Court

50 Pelican Court · No Longer Available




Location

50 Pelican Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This light and bright 3 bedroom single family residence is situated on a desirable interior street within the gated community of Bayview Terrace. The home features a formal Living Room with vaulted two story ceiling, a cozy fireplace, wood shutters and is adjacent to the formal Dining Room. An updated kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, crisp white cabinets, a Samsung refrigerator and a breakfast nook. The kitchen opens to the Family Room creating a central gathering spot in the home. The second level offers an oversized master suite with a sitting room that could be used for an office or an exercise room. The spacious master bathroom is filled with natural light and has a bathtub, separate shower, dual vanities, tile floors and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms on this level as well as a hallway bathroom. The rear grounds feature an expansive patio is the surrounded by mature landscaping. There is a 2 car attached garage with hook-ups for the washer and dryer. This great neighborhood is centrally located next to the Back Bay, close to world class shopping and dining at both Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, offers easy freeway access to the 73, 55 and 405 and is just minutes from John Wayne Airport. This appealing home is being offered unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pelican Court have any available units?
50 Pelican Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 50 Pelican Court have?
Some of 50 Pelican Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pelican Court currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pelican Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pelican Court pet-friendly?
No, 50 Pelican Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 50 Pelican Court offer parking?
Yes, 50 Pelican Court offers parking.
Does 50 Pelican Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Pelican Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pelican Court have a pool?
No, 50 Pelican Court does not have a pool.
Does 50 Pelican Court have accessible units?
No, 50 Pelican Court does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pelican Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Pelican Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Pelican Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Pelican Court does not have units with air conditioning.
