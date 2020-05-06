Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Newport Coast Home with Amazing Views 4 bedroom 3 Bath - Check out this awesome 360 tour:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sPvq4Nt8cWS



MUST SEE Panoramic Views, in the inviting gated Tesoro Crest Community. Home is on a cul-de-sac on a single loaded street. Entertainers backyard with 180 degree panoramic view of the ocean, Catalina, stunning sunset views, spectacular city lights and Disneyland fireworks! Main floor features a living room open to a formal dining room with high ceilings and marble tile floor. Kitchen features a center island cook top, double oven, granite counter tops, built in desk and plenty of storage. Family room has a built-in media center and gas fireplace. The home also features a first floor bedroom with full bath. An imperial stairway leads to the second story where there is a huge master suite with a balcony that offers the same great views. The en-suite offers a soaking tub with jets, separate shower, two sinks & vanities and a large walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry room is located on the second floor for easy and convenience. Tesoro Crest Community offers access to pools, tennis & basketball courts, private park, and direct access to Newport Coast Elementary School. The homes is minutes from beautiful Newport Beach beaches, great shopping and the airport.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $7500 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



