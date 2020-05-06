All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

5 Portica

5 Portica · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
Location

5 Portica, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Portica · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Newport Coast Home with Amazing Views 4 bedroom 3 Bath - Check out this awesome 360 tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sPvq4Nt8cWS

MUST SEE Panoramic Views, in the inviting gated Tesoro Crest Community. Home is on a cul-de-sac on a single loaded street. Entertainers backyard with 180 degree panoramic view of the ocean, Catalina, stunning sunset views, spectacular city lights and Disneyland fireworks! Main floor features a living room open to a formal dining room with high ceilings and marble tile floor. Kitchen features a center island cook top, double oven, granite counter tops, built in desk and plenty of storage. Family room has a built-in media center and gas fireplace. The home also features a first floor bedroom with full bath. An imperial stairway leads to the second story where there is a huge master suite with a balcony that offers the same great views. The en-suite offers a soaking tub with jets, separate shower, two sinks & vanities and a large walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry room is located on the second floor for easy and convenience. Tesoro Crest Community offers access to pools, tennis & basketball courts, private park, and direct access to Newport Coast Elementary School. The homes is minutes from beautiful Newport Beach beaches, great shopping and the airport.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $7500 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5845448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Portica have any available units?
5 Portica has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Portica have?
Some of 5 Portica's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Portica currently offering any rent specials?
5 Portica isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Portica pet-friendly?
No, 5 Portica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5 Portica offer parking?
No, 5 Portica does not offer parking.
Does 5 Portica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Portica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Portica have a pool?
Yes, 5 Portica has a pool.
Does 5 Portica have accessible units?
No, 5 Portica does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Portica have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Portica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Portica have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Portica does not have units with air conditioning.
