JUST REDUCED! BEST VIEWS! Perched above Newport Coast, this Aubergine Plan residence offers stunning sunset views of the ocean and Palos Verdes as well as city lights at night. The home offers a main floor bedroom and bathroom in addition to a spacious master suite and two additional bedrooms on the second floor. A fully equipped chef’s kitchen opens to the family room with fireplace and French doors leading to the hardscaped backyard with built-in barbecue and beautiful views of the hills and ocean. Residents of Newport Ridge enjoy resort-style amenities including pool, spa, clubhouse, park, walking trails, and two 24-hour guard gates. Close proximity to award-winning schools, fine dining and shopping centers. Both guard gates are conveniently located - one to Newport Coast and one to Bonita Canyon with quick access to Irvine.