Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5 Kensington Court
5 Kensington Court

Location

5 Kensington Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to enjoy this Exclusive Harbor Ridge Guard Gated Community. This home is situated at the end of the cul-de-sac, surrounded by trees and the peaceful sounds of nature. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and stone back splash, all opens to family room for great entertaining. Master Bath offers dual vanities, spa tub and separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Lovely views and sunsets are enjoyed from the Master Bedroom as well as other rooms in the home. 3 fireplaces for those chilly nights. Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs. One main floor bedroom offering a private full bath great for guest or extended family. Fantastic wrap around decking offering lots of privacy, with views as well as a locked entry gate. This community amenities exclusive to residents include: tennis courts, four pool/spa facilities and a lovely nature trail and is situated within close proximity to great schools, shops, beaches, toll road and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Kensington Court have any available units?
5 Kensington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5 Kensington Court have?
Some of 5 Kensington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Kensington Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Kensington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Kensington Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Kensington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5 Kensington Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Kensington Court offers parking.
Does 5 Kensington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Kensington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Kensington Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Kensington Court has a pool.
Does 5 Kensington Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Kensington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Kensington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Kensington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Kensington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Kensington Court does not have units with air conditioning.

