5 Kensington Court

Wonderful opportunity to enjoy this Exclusive Harbor Ridge Guard Gated Community. This home is situated at the end of the cul-de-sac, surrounded by trees and the peaceful sounds of nature. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite counter tops and stone back splash, all opens to family room for great entertaining. Master Bath offers dual vanities, spa tub and separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Lovely views and sunsets are enjoyed from the Master Bedroom as well as other rooms in the home. 3 fireplaces for those chilly nights. Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs. One main floor bedroom offering a private full bath great for guest or extended family. Fantastic wrap around decking offering lots of privacy, with views as well as a locked entry gate. This community amenities exclusive to residents include: tennis courts, four pool/spa facilities and a lovely nature trail and is situated within close proximity to great schools, shops, beaches, toll road and John Wayne Airport.