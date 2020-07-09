All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
5 Corsica Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:16 AM

5 Corsica Drive

5 Corsica Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental nestled along a private hillside in Newport Beach. The light- filled interior living space showcases a great floor plan with dual master suites and a loft. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The home has been thoughtfully designed and no detailed overlooked. Updates include new AC, flooring, paint and kitchen. Ideally located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District, with the best parks, convenient shopping and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Corsica Drive have any available units?
5 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 5 Corsica Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5 Corsica Drive offer parking?
No, 5 Corsica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Corsica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Corsica Drive have a pool?
No, 5 Corsica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Corsica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Corsica Drive has units with air conditioning.

