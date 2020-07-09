5 Corsica Drive

Amenities

This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental nestled along a private hillside in Newport Beach. The light- filled interior living space showcases a great floor plan with dual master suites and a loft. The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The home has been thoughtfully designed and no detailed overlooked. Updates include new AC, flooring, paint and kitchen. Ideally located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District, with the best parks, convenient shopping and beaches.