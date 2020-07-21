5 Bodega Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Highly desirable single level Spyglass estate with beautiful interiors, ultimate privacy & the luxurious conveniences on a large lot with breathtaking views of ocean, Newport Harbor, Catalina Island, Palos Verdes and city lights. This extraordinary light infused home exudes serenity and lends itself to sophisticated modern lifestyle with 4 bedrooms, an office and 3.5 baths. Luxury touches grace the bright and airy interiors with tailored elements featuring honed limestone flooring, granite countertops, top of the line appliances and state-of-the-art fully equipped chef's kitchen. Hidden behind private gates this seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle home with a beautiful pool, spa and gardens is perfect for intimate gatherings or large-scale entertaining. You will love the vast panoramic ocean views!