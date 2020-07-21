All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 24 2019

5 Bodega Bay Drive

5 Bodega Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Bodega Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Highly desirable single level Spyglass estate with beautiful interiors, ultimate privacy & the luxurious conveniences on a large lot with breathtaking views of ocean, Newport Harbor, Catalina Island, Palos Verdes and city lights. This extraordinary light infused home exudes serenity and lends itself to sophisticated modern lifestyle with 4 bedrooms, an office and 3.5 baths. Luxury touches grace the bright and airy interiors with tailored elements featuring honed limestone flooring, granite countertops, top of the line appliances and state-of-the-art fully equipped chef's kitchen. Hidden behind private gates this seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle home with a beautiful pool, spa and gardens is perfect for intimate gatherings or large-scale entertaining. You will love the vast panoramic ocean views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have any available units?
5 Bodega Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have?
Some of 5 Bodega Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bodega Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bodega Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bodega Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Bodega Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Bodega Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Bodega Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5 Bodega Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Bodega Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Bodega Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Bodega Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Bodega Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
