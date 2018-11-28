All apartments in Newport Beach
493 Morning Canyon Road
493 Morning Canyon Road

Location

493 Morning Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Newly updated Corona Highland condo with easy walk to beaches, restaurants and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath unit is in a gated building with two car spaces in the parking garage and an elevator. Ready for occupancy with fresh paint, new carpet, window coverings, washer and dryer and two bar stools for breakfast counter. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator and oven. Living room has a fireplace and the dining room has a mirrored wall and chandelier. Shows light and bright with a view of the canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have any available units?
493 Morning Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 493 Morning Canyon Road have?
Some of 493 Morning Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Morning Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
493 Morning Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Morning Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 493 Morning Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 493 Morning Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 493 Morning Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 493 Morning Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 493 Morning Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Morning Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Morning Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Morning Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
