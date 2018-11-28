493 Morning Canyon Road

Amenities

Newly updated Corona Highland condo with easy walk to beaches, restaurants and shopping. This two bedroom, two bath unit is in a gated building with two car spaces in the parking garage and an elevator. Ready for occupancy with fresh paint, new carpet, window coverings, washer and dryer and two bar stools for breakfast counter. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a new refrigerator and oven. Living room has a fireplace and the dining room has a mirrored wall and chandelier. Shows light and bright with a view of the canyon.