491 62nd Street

491 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

491 62nd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Dominic Tucci for FaceTime showings - 949-632-2269. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Newport Shores. Just across PCH to one of Newport’s best beaches. Newer master suite on second floor with attached office/work-out room. Great roof-deck with water views and plenty of outdoor space with views of the bluffs and ocean. First floor courtyard allows lots of light into the living room, dining room and kitchen. One house away from community pool and tennis courts - far removed from PCH traffic and noise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 62nd Street have any available units?
491 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 491 62nd Street have?
Some of 491 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
491 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 491 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 491 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 491 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 491 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 62nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 491 62nd Street has a pool.
Does 491 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 491 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 491 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 491 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 62nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

