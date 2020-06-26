491 62nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Call Dominic Tucci for FaceTime showings - 949-632-2269. Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Newport Shores. Just across PCH to one of Newport’s best beaches. Newer master suite on second floor with attached office/work-out room. Great roof-deck with water views and plenty of outdoor space with views of the bluffs and ocean. First floor courtyard allows lots of light into the living room, dining room and kitchen. One house away from community pool and tennis courts - far removed from PCH traffic and noise.