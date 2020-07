Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sophisticated, remodeled town home in the exclusive gated community of the Summit in Newport Coast. Spacious, bright, and beautiful featuring an upgraded kitchen, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a loft. Cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, new flooring, paint, and appliances throughout. Close to shopping, dining, Fashion Island, toll road, beaches and more. Fabulous Newport living!