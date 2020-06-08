4814 Neptune Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Only 2 homes from the sand on one of Southern California's finest beaches, this lower unit has a front yard with grass and a beautiful mature tree. The unit was recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinetry and appliances, flooring, baths and window coverings. The corner location allows for additional natural light. Shared laundry and one parking space are also included in the rent price. A one year lease is preferred. However, a shorter lease term will also be considered. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080 or Mesha Swart at 949.400.4517.