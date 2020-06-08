All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4814 Neptune Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4814 Neptune Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4814 Neptune Avenue

4814 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4814 Neptune Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Only 2 homes from the sand on one of Southern California's finest beaches, this lower unit has a front yard with grass and a beautiful mature tree. The unit was recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinetry and appliances, flooring, baths and window coverings. The corner location allows for additional natural light. Shared laundry and one parking space are also included in the rent price. A one year lease is preferred. However, a shorter lease term will also be considered. To schedule a showing, please contact Ron Millar at 949.233.8080 or Mesha Swart at 949.400.4517.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have any available units?
4814 Neptune Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4814 Neptune Avenue have?
Some of 4814 Neptune Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Neptune Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Neptune Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Neptune Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Neptune Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4814 Neptune Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Neptune Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have a pool?
No, 4814 Neptune Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4814 Neptune Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4814 Neptune Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Neptune Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Neptune Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College