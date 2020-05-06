4707 Seashore Drive

Amenities

Incredible location on the sand overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean. Immaculate Cape Cod style beach cottage. This single level floor plan has been upgraded for comfortable and stylish beach living. Living area with fireplace and doors that open to the relaxing patio for easy entertaining. Kitchen is bright and open with white bead board faced appliances including dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Breakfast bar for extra seating or just sitting to enjoy the morning. Dinning area has table with seating for six plus a hutch for extra storage. Master bedroom has private bath with double wide shower and private entrance from the outside. Additional bedrooms one with a queen size bed and the other with two twin size beds. Stacked washer and dryer located inside the unit for easy access. One car space in the garage for parking. Patio is furnished with dinning table and lounge chairs for watching sunsets and sunrises. Restaurants, shops, markets. Enjoy biking, boating, water sports and much more or take a trip to the bay and do a little paddle boarding. Its the way things are done on the Balboa Peninsula.