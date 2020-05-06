All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4707 Seashore Drive

4707 Seashore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Seashore Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Incredible location on the sand overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean. Immaculate Cape Cod style beach cottage. This single level floor plan has been upgraded for comfortable and stylish beach living. Living area with fireplace and doors that open to the relaxing patio for easy entertaining. Kitchen is bright and open with white bead board faced appliances including dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Breakfast bar for extra seating or just sitting to enjoy the morning. Dinning area has table with seating for six plus a hutch for extra storage. Master bedroom has private bath with double wide shower and private entrance from the outside. Additional bedrooms one with a queen size bed and the other with two twin size beds. Stacked washer and dryer located inside the unit for easy access. One car space in the garage for parking. Patio is furnished with dinning table and lounge chairs for watching sunsets and sunrises. Restaurants, shops, markets. Enjoy biking, boating, water sports and much more or take a trip to the bay and do a little paddle boarding. Its the way things are done on the Balboa Peninsula.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Seashore Drive have any available units?
4707 Seashore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4707 Seashore Drive have?
Some of 4707 Seashore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Seashore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Seashore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Seashore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Seashore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Seashore Drive offers parking.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Seashore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive have a pool?
No, 4707 Seashore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4707 Seashore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Seashore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Seashore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Seashore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
