Newport Beach, CA
47 Mandria
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:08 PM

47 Mandria

Location

47 Mandria, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely furnished, rarely available! This light and bright Tuscan style single level townhome is located in the best and most desirable area of the complex offering city, ocean and mountain views that are extraordinary! Elegantly upgraded with travertine floors throughout, it features a hefty master suite with walk-in closet, a large open living room with central fireplace as well as a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In addition to the 2 bedrooms the home also features a den den/office and modernized bathrooms with steam shower and jets making it remarkably attractive. A conveniently attached and spacious 2 car garage, its unique privacy and direct access to miles of hiking and biking trails, its proximity to Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club as well as main freeways complete the set of convenient features this amazing home can offer. This gated paradise with resort style pool, spa, sauna, club house, putting greens, barbecue & lounge area occupies a dominant position in coveted Newport Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Mandria have any available units?
47 Mandria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 47 Mandria have?
Some of 47 Mandria's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Mandria currently offering any rent specials?
47 Mandria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Mandria pet-friendly?
No, 47 Mandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 47 Mandria offer parking?
Yes, 47 Mandria offers parking.
Does 47 Mandria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Mandria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Mandria have a pool?
Yes, 47 Mandria has a pool.
Does 47 Mandria have accessible units?
No, 47 Mandria does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Mandria have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Mandria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Mandria have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Mandria does not have units with air conditioning.
