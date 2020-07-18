47 Mandria

Amenities

Completely furnished, rarely available! This light and bright Tuscan style single level townhome is located in the best and most desirable area of the complex offering city, ocean and mountain views that are extraordinary! Elegantly upgraded with travertine floors throughout, it features a hefty master suite with walk-in closet, a large open living room with central fireplace as well as a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In addition to the 2 bedrooms the home also features a den den/office and modernized bathrooms with steam shower and jets making it remarkably attractive. A conveniently attached and spacious 2 car garage, its unique privacy and direct access to miles of hiking and biking trails, its proximity to Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club as well as main freeways complete the set of convenient features this amazing home can offer. This gated paradise with resort style pool, spa, sauna, club house, putting greens, barbecue & lounge area occupies a dominant position in coveted Newport Coast.