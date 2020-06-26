462 Vista Roma

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Looking for the perfect rental home? This Beautifully revamped & remodeled "Z" Plan, located in one of the best neighborhoods in Newport Beach, The Bluffs, is ready for you to enjoy! Come investigate the largest floor plan in this enclave of homes, with features rarely found on the rental market. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, separate living and family rooms, a chef's kitchen complete with island, & stainless steel appliances. Love to cook and entertain? So many areas to enjoy formal and informal meals with family and friends . . . the kitchen nook for breakfast, dining room for more formal affairs, and dining under the stars all spring and summer! Master Bedroom and bath have been masterfully created upstairs. All secondary bedrooms are on the upper level, allowing for just the right amount of separation for those night owls in the household! Cozy fireplace in the living room is a beautiful focal point in addition to being a gathering place during the fall and winter months. There is even an Interior laundry room! Sensational wrap around patio offers an abundance of light to the interior spaces year round, while providing an ideal venue for soaking up the sun. Located on one of the most private greenbelts in the community, with a park close enough to enjoy, yet far enough away to not be a distraction. New interior paint being done now, central AC just installed! Shopping, dining, award-winning schools are all just moments away. Come take a peek . . . you won't be disappointed!