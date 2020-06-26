All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

462 Vista Roma

462 Vista Roma · No Longer Available
Location

462 Vista Roma, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Looking for the perfect rental home? This Beautifully revamped & remodeled "Z" Plan, located in one of the best neighborhoods in Newport Beach, The Bluffs, is ready for you to enjoy! Come investigate the largest floor plan in this enclave of homes, with features rarely found on the rental market. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, separate living and family rooms, a chef's kitchen complete with island, & stainless steel appliances. Love to cook and entertain? So many areas to enjoy formal and informal meals with family and friends . . . the kitchen nook for breakfast, dining room for more formal affairs, and dining under the stars all spring and summer! Master Bedroom and bath have been masterfully created upstairs. All secondary bedrooms are on the upper level, allowing for just the right amount of separation for those night owls in the household! Cozy fireplace in the living room is a beautiful focal point in addition to being a gathering place during the fall and winter months. There is even an Interior laundry room! Sensational wrap around patio offers an abundance of light to the interior spaces year round, while providing an ideal venue for soaking up the sun. Located on one of the most private greenbelts in the community, with a park close enough to enjoy, yet far enough away to not be a distraction. New interior paint being done now, central AC just installed! Shopping, dining, award-winning schools are all just moments away. Come take a peek . . . you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Vista Roma have any available units?
462 Vista Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 462 Vista Roma have?
Some of 462 Vista Roma's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Vista Roma currently offering any rent specials?
462 Vista Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Vista Roma pet-friendly?
No, 462 Vista Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 462 Vista Roma offer parking?
No, 462 Vista Roma does not offer parking.
Does 462 Vista Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Vista Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Vista Roma have a pool?
No, 462 Vista Roma does not have a pool.
Does 462 Vista Roma have accessible units?
No, 462 Vista Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Vista Roma have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Vista Roma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Vista Roma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 462 Vista Roma has units with air conditioning.

