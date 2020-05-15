All apartments in Newport Beach
4507 Gorham Drive

4507 Gorham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Gorham Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Cameo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Offered by VALIA Properties:
Dramatic ocean views and Catalina sunsets from this recently remodeled Cameo Shores home; boasting the comfort, elegance and quality of life afforded those who choose this world-class, seaside neighborhood. Upon entry to the private courtyard, you are immediately welcomed by the lush landscape leading to this charming upscale home. With approximately 3,250 sq. ft. of living space and situated on an 11,600 sq. ft. parcel, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, chef’s kitchen; and the ease of single level living, with generous master bedroom suite/retreat & guest bedrooms suites. Expansive outdoor space complete with built-in BBQ, multiple stone patios and seating walls, along with ample rear lawn. The ocean awaits with gated access to three beaches, including a walking path to Crystal Cove State Beach along the picturesque vistas of Pelican Hills Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Gorham Drive have any available units?
4507 Gorham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4507 Gorham Drive have?
Some of 4507 Gorham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Gorham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Gorham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Gorham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Gorham Drive offers parking.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive have a pool?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Gorham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Gorham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

