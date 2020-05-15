4507 Gorham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Dramatic ocean views and Catalina sunsets from this recently remodeled Cameo Shores home; boasting the comfort, elegance and quality of life afforded those who choose this world-class, seaside neighborhood. Upon entry to the private courtyard, you are immediately welcomed by the lush landscape leading to this charming upscale home. With approximately 3,250 sq. ft. of living space and situated on an 11,600 sq. ft. parcel, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, chef’s kitchen; and the ease of single level living, with generous master bedroom suite/retreat & guest bedrooms suites. Expansive outdoor space complete with built-in BBQ, multiple stone patios and seating walls, along with ample rear lawn. The ocean awaits with gated access to three beaches, including a walking path to Crystal Cove State Beach along the picturesque vistas of Pelican Hills Golf Course.