442 Fullerton Avenue

Newly renovated Newport Heights home with that original charm reinstated. Front gate atrium entry walks you into the open concept single story contemporary home. Be the first to live in this remodeled beauty. Owner pays for gardening in front and rear yard. Enjoy the large rear yard with access to the 3 car garage also with alley access. Pets must be approved by owner so please submit pet information. Security system currently with AT&T that tenant will be responsible for if they desire to continue with this service provider.