442 Fullerton Avenue
442 Fullerton Avenue

Location

442 Fullerton Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated Newport Heights home with that original charm reinstated. Front gate atrium entry walks you into the open concept single story contemporary home. Be the first to live in this remodeled beauty. Owner pays for gardening in front and rear yard. Enjoy the large rear yard with access to the 3 car garage also with alley access. Pets must be approved by owner so please submit pet information. Security system currently with AT&T that tenant will be responsible for if they desire to continue with this service provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
442 Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 442 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 442 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
442 Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Fullerton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 442 Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 442 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 442 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Fullerton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
