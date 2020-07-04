441 Vista Parada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This beautiful Bluffs home is situated in an ideal quiet location high on a lush greenbelt and close to the community pool. This one level, three bedroom, two bath 'Linda' plan home features hardwood flooring, large open living room with beamed ceilings, custom fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters and eating area, marble in baths, and plenty of storage space. A master bedroom suite with a private patio off of the master bath. The inviting brick back patio is covered and cozy, which invites entertaining and alfresco dining. This is a wonderful community in the heart of Newport Beach and close to schools, shopping entertainment and parks.