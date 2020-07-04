All apartments in Newport Beach
441 Vista Parada
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

441 Vista Parada

441 Vista Parada · No Longer Available
Location

441 Vista Parada, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful Bluffs home is situated in an ideal quiet location high on a lush greenbelt and close to the community pool. This one level, three bedroom, two bath 'Linda' plan home features hardwood flooring, large open living room with beamed ceilings, custom fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters and eating area, marble in baths, and plenty of storage space. A master bedroom suite with a private patio off of the master bath. The inviting brick back patio is covered and cozy, which invites entertaining and alfresco dining. This is a wonderful community in the heart of Newport Beach and close to schools, shopping entertainment and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Vista Parada have any available units?
441 Vista Parada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 441 Vista Parada have?
Some of 441 Vista Parada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Vista Parada currently offering any rent specials?
441 Vista Parada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Vista Parada pet-friendly?
No, 441 Vista Parada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 441 Vista Parada offer parking?
No, 441 Vista Parada does not offer parking.
Does 441 Vista Parada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Vista Parada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Vista Parada have a pool?
Yes, 441 Vista Parada has a pool.
Does 441 Vista Parada have accessible units?
No, 441 Vista Parada does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Vista Parada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Vista Parada has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Vista Parada have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Vista Parada does not have units with air conditioning.

