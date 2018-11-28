4405 Channel Place

Amenities

This is a very spacious new air-conditioned three-story home, with a roof top patio that provides a skyscape peek-a-boo ocean view, located in the Balboa Peninsula in Southern California. It overlooks a neighboring semi-secluded park, with an adjacent beach area and is walking distance from the marina. With three bedrooms and a loft, it can accommodate eight adults comfortably. Furnishings are newly purchased and include new beds, mattresses and bedding, new dishwasher, cable TV and high speed internet. You have access to 4 smart televisions, ranging from 55” to 65” for your viewing pleasure. The Balboa Peninsula is an amazingly beautiful long stretch of sandy beach south of the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach. Newport Beach offers a FREE shuttle to get you around the Peninsula. “The Wedge” stands out as one of the most powerful and awesome beaches to surf. If you feel up to it, about 2 miles down the beach is Balboa pier and the Balboa Fun Zone! Have a great time walking around, playing games, or riding the Ferris wheel. A romantic walk along the boardwalk at sunset is always a great way to end a quiet evening or choose any one of many nearby venues for great dining and dancing. Application link https://apply.link/twqtrr General Info: Parking: 1 car garage, 1 carport and additional public street parking located in front of home Activity equipment: You will have access to a surfboard, two beach cruisers two body boards, two beach chairs and 4 beach towels.