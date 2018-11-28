All apartments in Newport Beach
4405 Channel Place
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

4405 Channel Place

4405 Channel Pl · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4405 Channel Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
This is a very spacious new air-conditioned three-story home, with a roof top patio that provides a skyscape peek-a-boo ocean view, located in the Balboa Peninsula in Southern California. It overlooks a neighboring semi-secluded park, with an adjacent beach area and is walking distance from the marina. With three bedrooms and a loft, it can accommodate eight adults comfortably. Furnishings are newly purchased and include new beds, mattresses and bedding, new dishwasher, cable TV and high speed internet. You have access to 4 smart televisions, ranging from 55” to 65” for your viewing pleasure. The Balboa Peninsula is an amazingly beautiful long stretch of sandy beach south of the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach. Newport Beach offers a FREE shuttle to get you around the Peninsula. “The Wedge” stands out as one of the most powerful and awesome beaches to surf. If you feel up to it, about 2 miles down the beach is Balboa pier and the Balboa Fun Zone! Have a great time walking around, playing games, or riding the Ferris wheel. A romantic walk along the boardwalk at sunset is always a great way to end a quiet evening or choose any one of many nearby venues for great dining and dancing. Application link https://apply.link/twqtrr General Info: Parking: 1 car garage, 1 carport and additional public street parking located in front of home Activity equipment: You will have access to a surfboard, two beach cruisers two body boards, two beach chairs and 4 beach towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Channel Place have any available units?
4405 Channel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4405 Channel Place have?
Some of 4405 Channel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Channel Place currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Channel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Channel Place pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Channel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4405 Channel Place offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Channel Place offers parking.
Does 4405 Channel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Channel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Channel Place have a pool?
No, 4405 Channel Place does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Channel Place have accessible units?
No, 4405 Channel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Channel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Channel Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Channel Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4405 Channel Place has units with air conditioning.
