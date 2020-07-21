All apartments in Newport Beach
44 Carnation

44 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

44 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private corner lot, 3 bedroom clean and quiet home with brand new paint throughout. Downstairs has brand new laminate wood flooring. Family room features high ceilings, garage includes washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen has been freshly remodeled! Never before used stainless steel appliances including fridge , new lighting, custom cabinets and gorgeous quartz countertops. Dining room includes large sliding glass door that opens to the private hardscaped low maintenance large back patio. Close to grocery shopping and good schools. Managed by West Point Property Management!

Owner pays for Gardner and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Carnation have any available units?
44 Carnation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 44 Carnation have?
Some of 44 Carnation's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Carnation currently offering any rent specials?
44 Carnation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Carnation pet-friendly?
No, 44 Carnation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 44 Carnation offer parking?
Yes, 44 Carnation offers parking.
Does 44 Carnation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Carnation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Carnation have a pool?
No, 44 Carnation does not have a pool.
Does 44 Carnation have accessible units?
No, 44 Carnation does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Carnation have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Carnation does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Carnation have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Carnation does not have units with air conditioning.
