44 Carnation

Amenities

Private corner lot, 3 bedroom clean and quiet home with brand new paint throughout. Downstairs has brand new laminate wood flooring. Family room features high ceilings, garage includes washer and dryer. beautiful kitchen has been freshly remodeled! Never before used stainless steel appliances including fridge , new lighting, custom cabinets and gorgeous quartz countertops. Dining room includes large sliding glass door that opens to the private hardscaped low maintenance large back patio. Close to grocery shopping and good schools. Managed by West Point Property Management!



Owner pays for Gardner and HOA.