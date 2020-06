Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One of a kind water front home in one of the most prestigious locations in Newport Beach! Private dock, four spacious bedrooms and almost 3000 square feet of living space. Classic ranch style home, with original touches, fine woodwork, fresh paint and brand new carpet. Entertainers dream with gorgeous patio space in the entry and spacious patio area overlooking the water. Truly unique home in an amazing location!