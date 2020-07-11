438 Dahlia Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Corona del Mar Village home on the oceanside of PCH with high-end finishes

and quality craftsmanship. Amazing changes have been added in the past two years.

This exclusive 2700 sq. ft. The front home has a welcoming front patio with new hardscape and

fireplace that flows effortlessly inside the home through frameless Cover Glass USA glass

sliding doors into the living room. The living room is bright with an open floor plan and fireplace.

Gourmet chef's kitchen with new stainless steel Subzero refrigerator. Appointed with Neolith

Calacatta polished slab countertops, shaker cabinets, oversized ceramic sink, Viking stainless

steel dishwasher and six-burner stove with dual ovens. The kitchen is open to the dining area and

a separate bonus room. On the second level you find the resort-inspired master bedroom with

balcony, fireplace and large walk-in closet. A spacious master bath with separate shower, tub,

and dual sinks completes this suite. Two more bedrooms are found on this level, one with its own

full bath and next to the laundry room. All with wide plank wood floors. Fabulous views are found

on the rooftop deck. This property has one more surprise! One more level below the main level.

A spacious wine and tasting room enclosed with glass walls. One more bedroom with walk-in

closet and an office with new built-in cabinets and desk this level also has a half bath. This Flower

street home is a short distance from shops and restaurants.