Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

438 Dahlia Avenue

438 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

438 Dahlia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning Corona del Mar Village home on the oceanside of PCH with high-end finishes
and quality craftsmanship. Amazing changes have been added in the past two years.
This exclusive 2700 sq. ft. The front home has a welcoming front patio with new hardscape and
fireplace that flows effortlessly inside the home through frameless Cover Glass USA glass
sliding doors into the living room. The living room is bright with an open floor plan and fireplace.
Gourmet chef's kitchen with new stainless steel Subzero refrigerator. Appointed with Neolith
Calacatta polished slab countertops, shaker cabinets, oversized ceramic sink, Viking stainless
steel dishwasher and six-burner stove with dual ovens. The kitchen is open to the dining area and
a separate bonus room. On the second level you find the resort-inspired master bedroom with
balcony, fireplace and large walk-in closet. A spacious master bath with separate shower, tub,
and dual sinks completes this suite. Two more bedrooms are found on this level, one with its own
full bath and next to the laundry room. All with wide plank wood floors. Fabulous views are found
on the rooftop deck. This property has one more surprise! One more level below the main level.
A spacious wine and tasting room enclosed with glass walls. One more bedroom with walk-in
closet and an office with new built-in cabinets and desk this level also has a half bath. This Flower
street home is a short distance from shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
438 Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 438 Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 438 Dahlia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
438 Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Dahlia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Dahlia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Dahlia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
