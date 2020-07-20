All apartments in Newport Beach
437 Dahlia

437 Dahlia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

437 Dahlia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle and walk to the beach, coffee or dine at local restaurants. This spacious 3 bedroom back house is the perfect place to come home to after watching the sunset at Lookout Point. Completely detached from the front unit, enter to a large living area that opens up to your private patio. Upstairs you will enjoy the newly renovated master bathroom and deck. The extra large third bedroom is privately tucked away on the third floor with plenty of room for office or yoga space. The home includes one carport space with storage and private washer and dryer. Located on the ocean side of PCH, move in and find out why everyone loves CDM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Dahlia have any available units?
437 Dahlia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 437 Dahlia have?
Some of 437 Dahlia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Dahlia currently offering any rent specials?
437 Dahlia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Dahlia pet-friendly?
No, 437 Dahlia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 437 Dahlia offer parking?
Yes, 437 Dahlia offers parking.
Does 437 Dahlia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Dahlia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Dahlia have a pool?
No, 437 Dahlia does not have a pool.
Does 437 Dahlia have accessible units?
No, 437 Dahlia does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Dahlia have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Dahlia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Dahlia have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Dahlia does not have units with air conditioning.
