437 Dahlia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking yoga

Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle and walk to the beach, coffee or dine at local restaurants. This spacious 3 bedroom back house is the perfect place to come home to after watching the sunset at Lookout Point. Completely detached from the front unit, enter to a large living area that opens up to your private patio. Upstairs you will enjoy the newly renovated master bathroom and deck. The extra large third bedroom is privately tucked away on the third floor with plenty of room for office or yoga space. The home includes one carport space with storage and private washer and dryer. Located on the ocean side of PCH, move in and find out why everyone loves CDM.