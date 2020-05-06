436 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities
On one of Corona del Mar Village’s prettiest streets south of PCH, within walking distance to the beach and the area’s best restaurants and shops, this detached condo is a one-of-a-kind gem. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and plenty of open living spaces with architecturally striking angles and curves. Hangout zones are everywhere: There's a large front patio and another spacious back patio with a built-in BBQ; the updated kitchen features bar seating; the dining room has a wine fridge. The living room, a space split by an eye-catching fireplace, features a step-down sitting area with a bar. Take the spiral staircase up to a lofted lounge and bedrooms, including the dramatic lofted master and its en-suite Jacuzzi. Hip, open industrial beam ceilings punctuated with high windows let in tons of light, while a second spiral staircase leads to a roof deck with peek-a-boo ocean views. A one-car garage with built-in storage cabinets and space for bikes is included too.