Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:22 AM

436 Fernleaf Avenue

436 Fernleaf Avenue · (949) 228-2422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
On one of Corona del Mar Village’s prettiest streets south of PCH, within walking distance to the beach and the area’s best restaurants and shops, this detached condo is a one-of-a-kind gem. There are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and plenty of open living spaces with architecturally striking angles and curves. Hangout zones are everywhere: There's a large front patio and another spacious back patio with a built-in BBQ; the updated kitchen features bar seating; the dining room has a wine fridge. The living room, a space split by an eye-catching fireplace, features a step-down sitting area with a bar. Take the spiral staircase up to a lofted lounge and bedrooms, including the dramatic lofted master and its en-suite Jacuzzi. Hip, open industrial beam ceilings punctuated with high windows let in tons of light, while a second spiral staircase leads to a roof deck with peek-a-boo ocean views. A one-car garage with built-in storage cabinets and space for bikes is included too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have any available units?
436 Fernleaf Avenue has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have?
Some of 436 Fernleaf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Fernleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 Fernleaf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Fernleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does offer parking.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Fernleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
