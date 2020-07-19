All apartments in Newport Beach
434 Begonia Ave.

434 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

434 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
434 Begonia Ave. Available 02/01/19 Updated custom home ideally located in the heart of Corona Del Mar - Ideally located in the heart of Corona Del Mar close to Begonia Park. This beautiful custom home offers a great opportunity for those seeking style, abundant natural light and comfortable living spaces boasting nearly 3,000 square feet and showcasing four ample bedrooms (including one on main level), and three baths. A grand entry with wide stairs and gorgeous parquet hardwood flooring lead into a great room with marbled fireplace and brand new carpet adjacent to a separate formal dining area. Gourmet kitchen features beautiful, brand new marble-like stone counters, new recessed lighting, new stainless Kitchen Aid 4-burner gas cooktop, wall oven/micro combo, and cozy breakfast nook. A grand master en-suite includes soaring wood beamed ceilings with gas fireplace and private balcony deck. Opulent tiled bath with soaking tub, frameless shower door, his & her closets, and dual vanities. Additional appointments include upstairs laundry room, extra room on main floor, ideal for a home office or bonus room with gas fireplace. Enjoy an enclosed front yard, great for a BBQ and entertaining. Attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets for added convenience. Stainless refrigerator and gardener included.

(RLNE2446779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Begonia Ave. have any available units?
434 Begonia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 434 Begonia Ave. have?
Some of 434 Begonia Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Begonia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
434 Begonia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Begonia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Begonia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 434 Begonia Ave. offers parking.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Begonia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. have a pool?
No, 434 Begonia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 434 Begonia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Begonia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Begonia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Begonia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
