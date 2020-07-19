Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

434 Begonia Ave. Available 02/01/19 Updated custom home ideally located in the heart of Corona Del Mar - Ideally located in the heart of Corona Del Mar close to Begonia Park. This beautiful custom home offers a great opportunity for those seeking style, abundant natural light and comfortable living spaces boasting nearly 3,000 square feet and showcasing four ample bedrooms (including one on main level), and three baths. A grand entry with wide stairs and gorgeous parquet hardwood flooring lead into a great room with marbled fireplace and brand new carpet adjacent to a separate formal dining area. Gourmet kitchen features beautiful, brand new marble-like stone counters, new recessed lighting, new stainless Kitchen Aid 4-burner gas cooktop, wall oven/micro combo, and cozy breakfast nook. A grand master en-suite includes soaring wood beamed ceilings with gas fireplace and private balcony deck. Opulent tiled bath with soaking tub, frameless shower door, his & her closets, and dual vanities. Additional appointments include upstairs laundry room, extra room on main floor, ideal for a home office or bonus room with gas fireplace. Enjoy an enclosed front yard, great for a BBQ and entertaining. Attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets for added convenience. Stainless refrigerator and gardener included.



(RLNE2446779)