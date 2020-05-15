All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

432 Acacia Avenue

432 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
432 Acacia is located in a charming and private CdM village neighborhood south of Coast Highway and is walkable and convenient to the nearby shops, restaurants, and beach. It has recently been remodeled and upgraded. The house has 3 en suite bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, and harbor and ocean views from the rooftop deck.  There is an all white chef's kitchen that features designer countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a 200 bottle wine refrigerator.  432 Acacia has an open floor plan with beautiful arched windows, wide plank hardwood floors, dining area, and living room with mosaic fireplace. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and fireplace. The roof top deck is ideal for entertaining, complete with outdoor kitchen.  432 Acacia offers an indoor laundry room, one car garage, one carport, and abundant storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
432 Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 432 Acacia Avenue have?
Some of 432 Acacia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
