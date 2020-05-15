432 Acacia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

432 Acacia is located in a charming and private CdM village neighborhood south of Coast Highway and is walkable and convenient to the nearby shops, restaurants, and beach. It has recently been remodeled and upgraded. The house has 3 en suite bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, and harbor and ocean views from the rooftop deck. There is an all white chef's kitchen that features designer countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a 200 bottle wine refrigerator. 432 Acacia has an open floor plan with beautiful arched windows, wide plank hardwood floors, dining area, and living room with mosaic fireplace. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and fireplace. The roof top deck is ideal for entertaining, complete with outdoor kitchen. 432 Acacia offers an indoor laundry room, one car garage, one carport, and abundant storage.