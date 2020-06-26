430 Seaward Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bed/1Ba unit with wood floors, newer paint, new cabinets and new granite counters. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and opens to the family room. TV brackets for flat screen are already attached to the wall. The remodeled bathroom has a marble throughout, a pebble shower floor, new cabinets and granite counters. One enclosed car garage and one carport. Community laundry room. Within walking distance to Corona del Mar village and there's an association pool as well. Does not back PCH (no road noise).