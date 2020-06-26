All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 430 Seaward Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
430 Seaward Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

430 Seaward Road

430 Seaward Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

430 Seaward Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bed/1Ba unit with wood floors, newer paint, new cabinets and new granite counters. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and opens to the family room. TV brackets for flat screen are already attached to the wall. The remodeled bathroom has a marble throughout, a pebble shower floor, new cabinets and granite counters. One enclosed car garage and one carport. Community laundry room. Within walking distance to Corona del Mar village and there's an association pool as well. Does not back PCH (no road noise).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Seaward Road have any available units?
430 Seaward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 430 Seaward Road have?
Some of 430 Seaward Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Seaward Road currently offering any rent specials?
430 Seaward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Seaward Road pet-friendly?
No, 430 Seaward Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 430 Seaward Road offer parking?
Yes, 430 Seaward Road offers parking.
Does 430 Seaward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Seaward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Seaward Road have a pool?
Yes, 430 Seaward Road has a pool.
Does 430 Seaward Road have accessible units?
No, 430 Seaward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Seaward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Seaward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Seaward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Seaward Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College