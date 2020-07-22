428 Seaward Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bd/1Ba condo with newer wood floors, new cabinets and granite counters. Large Great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The newly remodeled kitchen has granite counters, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a new wood floors, newly painted, a private deck and mirror wardrobe closet doors. The bathroom has a gorgeous marble shower with pebble floors, new cabinet and counter tops. Flat screen TV wall mounts have already been installed in the master and living room. The unit is located on the second level of the triplex and has privacy with no one above or on either side. Two car garage. Private entrance on the 2nd floor with patio. Ideally located with the Corona del Mar Villas and within walking distance to restaurants, the beach and shopping. Community pool & spa. Community laundry room. Does not back PCH (no road noise).