Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

428 Seaward Road

428 Seaward Road · No Longer Available
Location

428 Seaward Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bd/1Ba condo with newer wood floors, new cabinets and granite counters. Large Great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The newly remodeled kitchen has granite counters, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a new wood floors, newly painted, a private deck and mirror wardrobe closet doors. The bathroom has a gorgeous marble shower with pebble floors, new cabinet and counter tops. Flat screen TV wall mounts have already been installed in the master and living room. The unit is located on the second level of the triplex and has privacy with no one above or on either side. Two car garage. Private entrance on the 2nd floor with patio. Ideally located with the Corona del Mar Villas and within walking distance to restaurants, the beach and shopping. Community pool & spa. Community laundry room. Does not back PCH (no road noise).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Seaward Road have any available units?
428 Seaward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 428 Seaward Road have?
Some of 428 Seaward Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Seaward Road currently offering any rent specials?
428 Seaward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Seaward Road pet-friendly?
No, 428 Seaward Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 428 Seaward Road offer parking?
Yes, 428 Seaward Road offers parking.
Does 428 Seaward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Seaward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Seaward Road have a pool?
Yes, 428 Seaward Road has a pool.
Does 428 Seaward Road have accessible units?
No, 428 Seaward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Seaward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Seaward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Seaward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Seaward Road does not have units with air conditioning.
