Great detached front unit in the village of Corona del Mar on the ocean side of the highway. Two-bedrooms, two baths with stainless steel appliances and granite finishes. The "great room" kitchen/living room area has a Wolf range, wine cooler, sub-zero refrigerator and fireplace. This home has a huge island that can accommodate 6+ bar stools. There is an inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Parking is not a problem with a one car garage and a driveway.