426 Vista Suerte

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded and remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 full baths. All new hardwood floor in living, dining and downstairs bed and bath. Cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, 2 ovens, one is a microwave/convection oven. Range is gas, new dishwasher, new gas cooktop. Fireplace is gas and wood. 1 bed, 1 bath (w/shower) downstairs. 2 beds and 2 full baths upstairs. Master bath has a large jacuzzi tub and shower. Walk in closet in master. A/C. Bright and open outdoor tiled patio between house and garage. Washer/dryer hookups in large 2 car garage. The Association has many green areas with walking paths and a large community pool that's lush with tropical foliage. The back bay is just outside the development for walking or riding on the paths around the bay. This home is centrally located near John Wayne Airport and all freeways, yet is in a very quiet and serene setting.