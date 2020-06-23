All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

426 Vista Suerte

426 Vista Suerte · No Longer Available
Location

426 Vista Suerte, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded and remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 full baths. All new hardwood floor in living, dining and downstairs bed and bath. Cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, 2 ovens, one is a microwave/convection oven. Range is gas, new dishwasher, new gas cooktop. Fireplace is gas and wood. 1 bed, 1 bath (w/shower) downstairs. 2 beds and 2 full baths upstairs. Master bath has a large jacuzzi tub and shower. Walk in closet in master. A/C. Bright and open outdoor tiled patio between house and garage. Washer/dryer hookups in large 2 car garage. The Association has many green areas with walking paths and a large community pool that's lush with tropical foliage. The back bay is just outside the development for walking or riding on the paths around the bay. This home is centrally located near John Wayne Airport and all freeways, yet is in a very quiet and serene setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Vista Suerte have any available units?
426 Vista Suerte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 426 Vista Suerte have?
Some of 426 Vista Suerte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Vista Suerte currently offering any rent specials?
426 Vista Suerte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Vista Suerte pet-friendly?
No, 426 Vista Suerte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 426 Vista Suerte offer parking?
Yes, 426 Vista Suerte offers parking.
Does 426 Vista Suerte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Vista Suerte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Vista Suerte have a pool?
Yes, 426 Vista Suerte has a pool.
Does 426 Vista Suerte have accessible units?
No, 426 Vista Suerte does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Vista Suerte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Vista Suerte has units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Vista Suerte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 426 Vista Suerte has units with air conditioning.
