Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

423 Bolero Way

423 Bolero Way · No Longer Available
Location

423 Bolero Way, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous fully remodeled and furnished, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end home in the secluded community of Park Lido. Conveniently located, walking distance from Newport Beach, Lido Island, shopping centers and fabulous restaurants. This bright and airy home features a new kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, wine chiller, formal size dining room that attaches to the private patio, allowing for natural light throughout the day. Also featured is the cozy wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage and storage shed. Step right outside your patio to a short path that leads you to one of four beautiful pools in Park Lido. Available for occupancy starting September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Bolero Way have any available units?
423 Bolero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 423 Bolero Way have?
Some of 423 Bolero Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Bolero Way currently offering any rent specials?
423 Bolero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Bolero Way pet-friendly?
No, 423 Bolero Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 423 Bolero Way offer parking?
Yes, 423 Bolero Way offers parking.
Does 423 Bolero Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Bolero Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Bolero Way have a pool?
Yes, 423 Bolero Way has a pool.
Does 423 Bolero Way have accessible units?
No, 423 Bolero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Bolero Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Bolero Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Bolero Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Bolero Way does not have units with air conditioning.
