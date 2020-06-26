423 Bolero Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous fully remodeled and furnished, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end home in the secluded community of Park Lido. Conveniently located, walking distance from Newport Beach, Lido Island, shopping centers and fabulous restaurants. This bright and airy home features a new kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, wine chiller, formal size dining room that attaches to the private patio, allowing for natural light throughout the day. Also featured is the cozy wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage and storage shed. Step right outside your patio to a short path that leads you to one of four beautiful pools in Park Lido. Available for occupancy starting September 1st.