Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Popular floor-plan with over 2,000 sq ft of living space, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, den or office could be used as a 4th bedroom, newer wood floors, huge kitchen, formal dining area, 2 car attached garage, large patio, den with outside deck, close to schools, shopping and parks! Association pool is just steps out your back door and there is hardly anyone ever there so it's like your own gated pool!