420 Morning Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully upgraded light, cheerful and sunny one-story duplex in a lovely residential location in Corona Del Mar, close to beaches, shopping, entertainment. This unit feels like a detached home with lots of privacy. Units attached only at garage wall. There is a bonus sun room and an indoor separate laundry room, plus two bedrooms and one car attached garage with direct access. The floor plan has an open, spacious feeling. Everything is updated with beautiful wood floors, newer double pane windows, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops. Inset lighting and crown molding have been installed. Enjoy the sunshine and BBQ in your private enclosed grassy back yard. This is a no pet and no smoking property.