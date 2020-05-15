All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 420 Morning Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
420 Morning Canyon Road
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

420 Morning Canyon Road

420 Morning Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 Morning Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully upgraded light, cheerful and sunny one-story duplex in a lovely residential location in Corona Del Mar, close to beaches, shopping, entertainment. This unit feels like a detached home with lots of privacy. Units attached only at garage wall. There is a bonus sun room and an indoor separate laundry room, plus two bedrooms and one car attached garage with direct access. The floor plan has an open, spacious feeling. Everything is updated with beautiful wood floors, newer double pane windows, stainless steel appliances in kitchen with granite counter tops. Inset lighting and crown molding have been installed. Enjoy the sunshine and BBQ in your private enclosed grassy back yard. This is a no pet and no smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have any available units?
420 Morning Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 Morning Canyon Road have?
Some of 420 Morning Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Morning Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
420 Morning Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Morning Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 420 Morning Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 420 Morning Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Morning Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 420 Morning Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 420 Morning Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Morning Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Morning Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Morning Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College