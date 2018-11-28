All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 419 Iris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
419 Iris
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

419 Iris

419 Iris Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 Iris Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished - long term lease ! Warm interiors, comfortable living at the beach. 1st level-Main floor bedroom or office. On the 2nd level are: soaring ceilings - open concept ...Kitchen has Viking 6 burner range, refrigerator , wine fridge. There are granite counters, hardwood flooring and skylights. Dining area is open to the kitchen and living room. Master bedroom with separate shower tub- travertine floors. There are 2 fireplaces, a generous covered patio just adjacent to the living / family room. The 3rd level has a bedroom and bathroom and roof top deck. Property is steps from the activities of the village. Close to the Fashion Island shopping area, Beaches- Big & Little Corona as well as Crystal Cove. Stroll down the street to enjoy the sunsets over the world famous wedge. Enjoy the Saturday farmers market , the Christmas walk and all the other community activities. Come- enjoy this quaint seaside town...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Iris have any available units?
419 Iris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 419 Iris have?
Some of 419 Iris's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Iris currently offering any rent specials?
419 Iris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Iris pet-friendly?
No, 419 Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 419 Iris offer parking?
No, 419 Iris does not offer parking.
Does 419 Iris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Iris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Iris have a pool?
No, 419 Iris does not have a pool.
Does 419 Iris have accessible units?
No, 419 Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Iris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Iris has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Iris have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Iris does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College