Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fully Furnished - long term lease ! Warm interiors, comfortable living at the beach. 1st level-Main floor bedroom or office. On the 2nd level are: soaring ceilings - open concept ...Kitchen has Viking 6 burner range, refrigerator , wine fridge. There are granite counters, hardwood flooring and skylights. Dining area is open to the kitchen and living room. Master bedroom with separate shower tub- travertine floors. There are 2 fireplaces, a generous covered patio just adjacent to the living / family room. The 3rd level has a bedroom and bathroom and roof top deck. Property is steps from the activities of the village. Close to the Fashion Island shopping area, Beaches- Big & Little Corona as well as Crystal Cove. Stroll down the street to enjoy the sunsets over the world famous wedge. Enjoy the Saturday farmers market , the Christmas walk and all the other community activities. Come- enjoy this quaint seaside town...