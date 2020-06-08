All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 419 1/2 Iris.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
419 1/2 Iris
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:29 AM

419 1/2 Iris

419 1/2 Iris Ave · (949) 275-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 1/2 Iris Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unfurnished or Fully Furnished - long term lease ! Warm interiors, comfortable living at the beach. 1st level-Main floor bedroom or office. On the 2nd level are: soaring ceilings - open concept ...Kitchen has Viking 6 burner range, refrigerator , wine fridge. There are granite counters, hardwood flooring and skylights. Dining area is open to the kitchen and living room. Master bedroom with separate shower tub- travertine floors. There are 2 fireplaces, a generous covered patio just adjacent to the living / family room. The 3rd level has a bedroom and bathroom and roof top deck. Property is steps from the activities of the village. Close to the Fashion Island shopping area, Beaches- Big & Little Corona as well as Crystal Cove. Stroll down the street to enjoy the sunsets over the world famous wedge. Enjoy the Saturday farmers market , the Christmas walk and all the other community activities. Come- enjoy this quaint seaside town...Please see Virtual tour 3D Matterport tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 1/2 Iris have any available units?
419 1/2 Iris has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 1/2 Iris have?
Some of 419 1/2 Iris's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 1/2 Iris currently offering any rent specials?
419 1/2 Iris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 1/2 Iris pet-friendly?
No, 419 1/2 Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 419 1/2 Iris offer parking?
No, 419 1/2 Iris does not offer parking.
Does 419 1/2 Iris have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 1/2 Iris does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 1/2 Iris have a pool?
No, 419 1/2 Iris does not have a pool.
Does 419 1/2 Iris have accessible units?
No, 419 1/2 Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 419 1/2 Iris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 1/2 Iris has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 1/2 Iris have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 1/2 Iris does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 419 1/2 Iris?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity