414 Vista Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Wonderful location on the lush Entrada/Grande canyon with stunning Canyon and Back Bay views. Enter through a gated, private brick courtyard into this popular "E" plan with 2 bedroom and a den/family room. It has been extensively remodeled featuring a huge living room/dining room and kitchen including a large balcony on the street level. A massive fireplace, wet bar and powder room enhance the living area. Old world wood flooring and high end upgrades make this home perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and bath. The family room with it's own fireplace opens to a charming rear patio with Back Bay and canyon views. The guest bedroom and bath are on the family room side. Extra storage throughout. Immaculately maintained and perfect for the right tenant. Contact the Colesworthy office for an appointment to view this home: (949)677-6658 or email kcolesworthy@msn.com