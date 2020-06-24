All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

414 Vista Grande

414 Vista Grande · No Longer Available
Location

414 Vista Grande, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Wonderful location on the lush Entrada/Grande canyon with stunning Canyon and Back Bay views. Enter through a gated, private brick courtyard into this popular "E" plan with 2 bedroom and a den/family room. It has been extensively remodeled featuring a huge living room/dining room and kitchen including a large balcony on the street level. A massive fireplace, wet bar and powder room enhance the living area. Old world wood flooring and high end upgrades make this home perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and bath. The family room with it's own fireplace opens to a charming rear patio with Back Bay and canyon views. The guest bedroom and bath are on the family room side. Extra storage throughout. Immaculately maintained and perfect for the right tenant. Contact the Colesworthy office for an appointment to view this home: (949)677-6658 or email kcolesworthy@msn.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Vista Grande have any available units?
414 Vista Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 414 Vista Grande have?
Some of 414 Vista Grande's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Vista Grande currently offering any rent specials?
414 Vista Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Vista Grande pet-friendly?
No, 414 Vista Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 414 Vista Grande offer parking?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not offer parking.
Does 414 Vista Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Vista Grande have a pool?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not have a pool.
Does 414 Vista Grande have accessible units?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Vista Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Vista Grande have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Vista Grande does not have units with air conditioning.
