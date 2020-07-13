All apartments in Newport Beach
411 39th Street
411 39th Street

411 39th St · (949) 717-6015
Location

411 39th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
guest suite
new construction
BRAND NEW RESIDENCE ON NEWPORT ISLAND. Classic style and modern luxury abound in this latest custom residence by SAILHOUSE. Ideally situated on one of Newport’s best-kept secrets, Newport Island, enjoy the peace of this charming island along with the convenience of easy access to the bay and finest surfing beaches as well as walking to the finest amenities, shopping and dining in the area. Properties rarely come to market within this endearing neighborhood and the unique, meticulously constructed home showcases a balance of form and function. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an amazing roof-top deck with covered cabana and fireplace that is certain to get plenty of use. The carefully considered floorplan encompasses approx. 2000’ of vibrant living space, including a beautiful main-level living area, kitchen/great room, bedroom, laundry area/mud-room and inviting patio. The second level includes a sumptuous master suite with walk-in closet plus a generous guest suite. Entertain, bbq or just relax by the fireplace and bask in the sunset and ocean breezes on the easily accessible roof deck with covered cabana. The home is adorned with white, French oak flooring, Pental honed quartz and Caesar stone counters, porcelain tile, Emtek hardware, Brizo fixtures and faucets, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with center island, Jenn-Air appliances and a tasteful mosaic of patterns and finishes. Term may be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 39th Street have any available units?
411 39th Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 39th Street have?
Some of 411 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 411 39th Street offer parking?
No, 411 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 39th Street have a pool?
No, 411 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
