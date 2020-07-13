411 39th Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW RESIDENCE ON NEWPORT ISLAND. Classic style and modern luxury abound in this latest custom residence by SAILHOUSE. Ideally situated on one of Newport’s best-kept secrets, Newport Island, enjoy the peace of this charming island along with the convenience of easy access to the bay and finest surfing beaches as well as walking to the finest amenities, shopping and dining in the area. Properties rarely come to market within this endearing neighborhood and the unique, meticulously constructed home showcases a balance of form and function. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an amazing roof-top deck with covered cabana and fireplace that is certain to get plenty of use. The carefully considered floorplan encompasses approx. 2000’ of vibrant living space, including a beautiful main-level living area, kitchen/great room, bedroom, laundry area/mud-room and inviting patio. The second level includes a sumptuous master suite with walk-in closet plus a generous guest suite. Entertain, bbq or just relax by the fireplace and bask in the sunset and ocean breezes on the easily accessible roof deck with covered cabana. The home is adorned with white, French oak flooring, Pental honed quartz and Caesar stone counters, porcelain tile, Emtek hardware, Brizo fixtures and faucets, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with center island, Jenn-Air appliances and a tasteful mosaic of patterns and finishes. Term may be negotiable.