4100 Shorecrest Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Live the Lifestyle you deserve in Corona del Mar.

This well-appointed property is a short walk to Little Corona Beach, fine dining and boutiques. Enjoy the abundant natural light this home has to offer from the high ceilings to the designer upgrades throughout the home. There are sparkling travertine floors, private court yard with an outdoor shower, a custom stone fireplace, granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in, recessed lighting, custom window covering & travertine in the bathroom. This rare find comes with a large 2-car garage and a separate private laundry room.