Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4100 Shorecrest Lane

4100 Shorecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Shorecrest Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Live the Lifestyle you deserve in Corona del Mar.
This well-appointed property is a short walk to Little Corona Beach, fine dining and boutiques. Enjoy the abundant natural light this home has to offer from the high ceilings to the designer upgrades throughout the home. There are sparkling travertine floors, private court yard with an outdoor shower, a custom stone fireplace, granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in, recessed lighting, custom window covering & travertine in the bathroom. This rare find comes with a large 2-car garage and a separate private laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have any available units?
4100 Shorecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have?
Some of 4100 Shorecrest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Shorecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Shorecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Shorecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Shorecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Shorecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Shorecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 4100 Shorecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4100 Shorecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Shorecrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Shorecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
