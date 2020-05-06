410 Vista Roma

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Look no further! Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable neighborhood of the Bluffs. Home is move-in ready and has been freshly painted throughout, new carpet, closet doors, screens, wood window blinds, HVAC wall units, ceiling fan and upgraded kitchen. The open courtyard between home and 2 car garage allows privacy for outdoor living and entertaining! Resort style community pool, large green belts, walking paths are wonderful added amenities. Also in very close proximity is a shopping center, back bay hiking and biking trails and award winning schools! Fashion Island, beaches, golf courses and the freeway are conveniently located to property. The location is truly exceptional!