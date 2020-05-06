All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 410 Vista Roma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
410 Vista Roma
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

410 Vista Roma

410 Vista Roma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 Vista Roma, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Look no further! Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable neighborhood of the Bluffs. Home is move-in ready and has been freshly painted throughout, new carpet, closet doors, screens, wood window blinds, HVAC wall units, ceiling fan and upgraded kitchen. The open courtyard between home and 2 car garage allows privacy for outdoor living and entertaining! Resort style community pool, large green belts, walking paths are wonderful added amenities. Also in very close proximity is a shopping center, back bay hiking and biking trails and award winning schools! Fashion Island, beaches, golf courses and the freeway are conveniently located to property. The location is truly exceptional!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Vista Roma have any available units?
410 Vista Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 410 Vista Roma have?
Some of 410 Vista Roma's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Vista Roma currently offering any rent specials?
410 Vista Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Vista Roma pet-friendly?
No, 410 Vista Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 410 Vista Roma offer parking?
Yes, 410 Vista Roma offers parking.
Does 410 Vista Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Vista Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Vista Roma have a pool?
Yes, 410 Vista Roma has a pool.
Does 410 Vista Roma have accessible units?
No, 410 Vista Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Vista Roma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Vista Roma has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Vista Roma have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Vista Roma has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College