409 Flagship Road

Available now for six to twelve months lease term. This fully furnished condo comes complete with maid service and is conveniently located just minutes from the beach and Fashion Island. Within walking distance of Balboa Peninsula and Hoag Memorial Hospital. This fully furnished two story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a two car garage. Also of note are the private patio with BBQ, washer and dryer in your private garage. The Common area includes multiple beautiful pools. The cost for twice monthly Maid service, internet, gas, water, garbage, electricity, and direct TV are all paid for by the landlord.