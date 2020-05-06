All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

409 Flagship Road

409 Flagship Road · No Longer Available
Location

409 Flagship Road, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available now for six to twelve months lease term. This fully furnished condo comes complete with maid service and is conveniently located just minutes from the beach and Fashion Island. Within walking distance of Balboa Peninsula and Hoag Memorial Hospital. This fully furnished two story home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a two car garage. Also of note are the private patio with BBQ, washer and dryer in your private garage. The Common area includes multiple beautiful pools. The cost for twice monthly Maid service, internet, gas, water, garbage, electricity, and direct TV are all paid for by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Flagship Road have any available units?
409 Flagship Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 409 Flagship Road have?
Some of 409 Flagship Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Flagship Road currently offering any rent specials?
409 Flagship Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Flagship Road pet-friendly?
No, 409 Flagship Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 409 Flagship Road offer parking?
Yes, 409 Flagship Road offers parking.
Does 409 Flagship Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Flagship Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Flagship Road have a pool?
Yes, 409 Flagship Road has a pool.
Does 409 Flagship Road have accessible units?
No, 409 Flagship Road does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Flagship Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Flagship Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Flagship Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Flagship Road does not have units with air conditioning.
