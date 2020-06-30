406 1/2 39th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This is a captivating upper unit duplex with 2-bedrooms, 1-bathroom, and above an attached garage, is in the great and friendly Newport Island.



The fully remodeled, unfurnished, home interior includes new hardwood floors and all new double pane windows that bring in natural light. Updated kitchen with fine cabinets, new quartz countertops, and brand new appliances. Remodeled bathroom with all new fixtures. Both bedrooms are sizable with built-in closets. New, stackable, washer and dryer.



The exterior has an awesome garden surrounded by a lush fenced yard shared by both units which is perfect for relaxing either alone, with family, or alone. A wonderful little park with a basketball court, kids jungle gym and bbq's area close by.



Tenants pay trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, fiber internet, and cleaning. The tenant must take care of the garden. Landlord will be responsible for the water utility.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pet lovers will love living on this duplex with their beloved pets (but must be non-aggressive) because its a pet-friendly property with no pet deposit.



While the unit has its own garage parking space and storage. (1 car for the upper unit), there is also street parking. In the summer, 2 parking permits are available for the property and only permit parking is allowed on the island, rear and front entrance, during the summer.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Channel Park, 38th Street Park, and Lido Park.



The propertys Bikescore is 77/100. Its in a Very Bikeable location so biking is convenient for most trips. Walkable to stores and restaurants.



(RLNE5599672)