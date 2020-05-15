404 Prospect Street

Amenities

This impeccable three bedroom, three bathroom home is located just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches and in the highly sought after 400 block of Newport Shores. Featuring cathedral ceilings, an open main floor plan with two private patios, this home is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoying the ocean breezes. The kitchen offers a Viking range with pot filler, a breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry. The master suite includes a spacious ensuite bath with a walk-in closet, and a private deck. This home also includes an office with built-in cabinets, a sun deck, two fireplaces, Pella windows and doors, hardwood flooring and a two-car garage. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.