Newport Beach, CA
404 Prospect Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:23 AM

404 Prospect Street

404 Prospect Street · (949) 378-6200
Location

404 Prospect Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This impeccable three bedroom, three bathroom home is located just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches and in the highly sought after 400 block of Newport Shores. Featuring cathedral ceilings, an open main floor plan with two private patios, this home is ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoying the ocean breezes. The kitchen offers a Viking range with pot filler, a breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry. The master suite includes a spacious ensuite bath with a walk-in closet, and a private deck. This home also includes an office with built-in cabinets, a sun deck, two fireplaces, Pella windows and doors, hardwood flooring and a two-car garage. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Prospect Street have any available units?
404 Prospect Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Prospect Street have?
Some of 404 Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 404 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 404 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Prospect Street have a pool?
Yes, 404 Prospect Street has a pool.
Does 404 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 404 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Prospect Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Prospect Street does not have units with air conditioning.
