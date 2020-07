Amenities

gym pool coffee bar yoga basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym pool media room sauna tennis court yoga

Located on a cliff by Back Bay and across the street from Fashion Island.

Quiet and peaceful area to live in.



There are great amenities in the complex: market, 2 gyms, sauna/steam room, 2 libraries (w/free coffee), movie theatre, heated outdoor pools, half court basketball, tennis courts, hair salon, dry-cleaning, and many more.



They have events happening almost every day: free yoga/workout classes, food events, and movie nights.