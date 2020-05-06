401 Canal Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Premier waterfront location just two blocks from one of Newport’s finest beaches. Offering four bedrooms and three baths, this remodeled home features updates throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, recessed lighting, and amble storage. The living room includes a fireplace, an abundance of natural light, and sliding doors that lead to an expansive water front deck. The master suite includes an updated bath, dual closets, and a large second story deck. This home also offers open beamed ceilings, stone-clad bathrooms, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and a 2-car garage with an extra parking space. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association-pool, tennis, clubhouse, and BBQ and play area.