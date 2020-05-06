All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

401 Canal Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1667 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Premier waterfront location just two blocks from one of Newport’s finest beaches. Offering four bedrooms and three baths, this remodeled home features updates throughout. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, recessed lighting, and amble storage. The living room includes a fireplace, an abundance of natural light, and sliding doors that lead to an expansive water front deck. The master suite includes an updated bath, dual closets, and a large second story deck. This home also offers open beamed ceilings, stone-clad bathrooms, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and a 2-car garage with an extra parking space. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association-pool, tennis, clubhouse, and BBQ and play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Canal Street have any available units?
401 Canal Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Canal Street have?
Some of 401 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Canal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 401 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 Canal Street does offer parking.
Does 401 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 401 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 401 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
