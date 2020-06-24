401 Bayside Drive

Amenities

Opportunity to lease a beautiful bayfront home with a private dock for up to 45' Yacht! This one-of-kind home offers nearly 5000 sq ft of living space, 6 beds and 6 baths, Teak wood floors, dramatic brick accent walls, formal dining & living room w/a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace & patio perfect for entertaining or just everyday enjoyment. Views of the harbor from nearly every room including rare downstairs master bedroom. It only gets better with a large roof top deck overlooking the bay! Enjoy the convenience of a turnaround driveway. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and Southern California beaches!