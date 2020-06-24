All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM

401 Bayside Drive

401 Bayside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

401 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Opportunity to lease a beautiful bayfront home with a private dock for up to 45' Yacht! This one-of-kind home offers nearly 5000 sq ft of living space, 6 beds and 6 baths, Teak wood floors, dramatic brick accent walls, formal dining & living room w/a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace & patio perfect for entertaining or just everyday enjoyment. Views of the harbor from nearly every room including rare downstairs master bedroom. It only gets better with a large roof top deck overlooking the bay! Enjoy the convenience of a turnaround driveway. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and Southern California beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Bayside Drive have any available units?
401 Bayside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 401 Bayside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Bayside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Bayside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Bayside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 401 Bayside Drive offer parking?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 Bayside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Bayside Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Bayside Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Bayside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Bayside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Bayside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
