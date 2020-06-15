All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
4006 Channel Place
4006 Channel Place

4006 Channel Place · (562) 902-5100
Location

4006 Channel Place, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private
access. This private 900 sq ft living space located on the upper floor of this lovely home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, furnished
living area and bedrooms, kitchen with appliances and a private patio/deck. This lovely rental located in the Newport Harbor
area is located near parks, restaurants and is walking distance to the beach. The private entrance is a renters dream along with
having most utilities included in the rent. A parking spot will be provided during the term of the lease. Small pets may be allowed,
negotiable with the owner. Month to month rental may be considered. Potential Dock Privileges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Channel Place have any available units?
4006 Channel Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4006 Channel Place have?
Some of 4006 Channel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Channel Place currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Channel Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Channel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Channel Place is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Channel Place offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Channel Place does offer parking.
Does 4006 Channel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Channel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Channel Place have a pool?
No, 4006 Channel Place does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Channel Place have accessible units?
No, 4006 Channel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Channel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Channel Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Channel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Channel Place does not have units with air conditioning.
