4006 Channel Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private

access. This private 900 sq ft living space located on the upper floor of this lovely home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, furnished

living area and bedrooms, kitchen with appliances and a private patio/deck. This lovely rental located in the Newport Harbor

area is located near parks, restaurants and is walking distance to the beach. The private entrance is a renters dream along with

having most utilities included in the rent. A parking spot will be provided during the term of the lease. Small pets may be allowed,

negotiable with the owner. Month to month rental may be considered. Potential Dock Privileges.