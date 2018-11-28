All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4 Sandy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4 Sandy
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:02 PM

4 Sandy

4 Sandy Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Sandy Cv, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning property is located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Crystal Cove. The home sits on a quite street with ocean view. Take the private walkway at the back of this property on your daily stroll to the beach, Beachcomber restaurant, or Shake Shack. Enjoy this bright, turnkey property with 5 spacious bedrooms. There is a separate casita at the front of the home that can serve as a guest bedroom or office. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances and a large granite countertop. The sunset view out to the lush courtyard is amazing. Upper level of this villa offers a master retreat with its own balcony and amazing ocean view. The three other junior bedrooms are all located upstairs and have peek-a-boo views. There is a outdoor cabana in the backyard with bbq pavilion. Enjoy the many community amenities that make Crystal Cove marvelous - from the community salt water pool, clubhouse with gym facility, parks, hiking trails, shopping promenade and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sandy have any available units?
4 Sandy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Sandy have?
Some of 4 Sandy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sandy currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sandy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sandy pet-friendly?
No, 4 Sandy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Sandy offer parking?
Yes, 4 Sandy offers parking.
Does 4 Sandy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Sandy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sandy have a pool?
Yes, 4 Sandy has a pool.
Does 4 Sandy have accessible units?
No, 4 Sandy does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sandy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Sandy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Sandy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Sandy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College