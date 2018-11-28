Amenities

This stunning property is located in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Crystal Cove. The home sits on a quite street with ocean view. Take the private walkway at the back of this property on your daily stroll to the beach, Beachcomber restaurant, or Shake Shack. Enjoy this bright, turnkey property with 5 spacious bedrooms. There is a separate casita at the front of the home that can serve as a guest bedroom or office. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances and a large granite countertop. The sunset view out to the lush courtyard is amazing. Upper level of this villa offers a master retreat with its own balcony and amazing ocean view. The three other junior bedrooms are all located upstairs and have peek-a-boo views. There is a outdoor cabana in the backyard with bbq pavilion. Enjoy the many community amenities that make Crystal Cove marvelous - from the community salt water pool, clubhouse with gym facility, parks, hiking trails, shopping promenade and much more.