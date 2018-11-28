4 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

Nestled in the charming and highly desirable guard gated community of One Ford Road, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Balboa Plan One, offers it all from the Cape Cod exterior with Dutch front door to the gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the living room and French doors opening to the outdoor living spaces. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and offers a large center island with vegetable sink, ample storage and topped with butcher block, in addition to dual ovens, SubZero refrigerator and freezer and much more. A formal dining room, powder bath, interior laundry room with utility sink and a 2-car attached garage complete the main level. The master suite offers relaxation and luxury with the spa like tub, separate oversized shower, dual sinks and a large customized walk-in closet. Two traditional bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom complete the upper level. This home also offers a whole house water filtration system, an earthquake automatic seismic shut off value, fresh interior paint and more. Indoor-outdoor living continues throughout the neighborhood with amenities including two pools, fitness center, sports courts, putting green, walking paths and a rose garden.