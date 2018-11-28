All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4 Edgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4 Edgewood Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

4 Edgewood Drive

4 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Edgewood Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the charming and highly desirable guard gated community of One Ford Road, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Balboa Plan One, offers it all from the Cape Cod exterior with Dutch front door to the gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy fireplace in the living room and French doors opening to the outdoor living spaces. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and offers a large center island with vegetable sink, ample storage and topped with butcher block, in addition to dual ovens, SubZero refrigerator and freezer and much more. A formal dining room, powder bath, interior laundry room with utility sink and a 2-car attached garage complete the main level. The master suite offers relaxation and luxury with the spa like tub, separate oversized shower, dual sinks and a large customized walk-in closet. Two traditional bedrooms and a spacious full bathroom complete the upper level. This home also offers a whole house water filtration system, an earthquake automatic seismic shut off value, fresh interior paint and more. Indoor-outdoor living continues throughout the neighborhood with amenities including two pools, fitness center, sports courts, putting green, walking paths and a rose garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
4 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 4 Edgewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4 Edgewood Drive has a pool.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College